NASA Calls BS On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop ‘Healing’ Stickers

By Sarah Carroll

Well…this is officially the weirdest beef of 2017. NASA vs. Gwyneth Paltrow.

The government agency is going on record to blast one of the star’s Goop-branded products.

Body Vibes, a “healing sticker” which appears on the popular lifestyle website, claims to use same conductive carbon material NASA uses in its spacesuits.

According to Goop, the $120 pack of 24 stickers “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies.”

“Wow,” former NASA chief scientist Mark Shelhamer told Gizmodo. “What a load of BS this is.”

Shelhamer explained NASA doesn’t line its space suits with carbon material, and even if it did, it would be for adding strength, not monitoring vital signs.

“Not only is the whole premise like snake oil, the logic doesn’t even hold up,” he said. “If they promote healing, why do they leave marks on the skin when they are removed?”

Goop removed any mention of NASA from the product’s description and later issued a statement to clarify it never formally endorsed Body Vibes, however, an informational page still appears on its website.

“Our content is meant to highlight unique products and offerings, find open-minded alternatives, and encourage conversation,” the statement said. “We constantly strive to improve our site for our readers, and are continuing to improve our processes for evaluating the products and companies featured.”

