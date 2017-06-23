Listen to AMP Radio to Win Tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain July 4th Fest

June 23, 2017 3:00 PM

Make plans to celebrate the red, white, and blue at Six Flags Magic Mountain as Coca-Cola presents July 4th Fest!

July 1st-4th it’s a whole weekend of “all-American” thrills and entertainment featuring the biggest collection of roller coasters anywhere, including Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, X2 and more plus awesome water rides, attractions for the whole family, and music throughout the Park!

Plus, when you bring a from any Coke product you can get into the Park one hour early for exclusive ride time all weekend long!  Visit sixflags.com for more details and for the best deals on tickets and Season Passes with promo code COKE!

Spend the day getting your fill of thrills on the coasters and then kick back and enjoy a spectacular nightly star-spangled fireworks show!

Listen to AMP Radio to win and don’t forget to ENTER TO WIN HERE!

