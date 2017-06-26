Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ Track List

By Abby Hassler

Calvin Harris will release his fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, in less than a week. To build up anticipation, the artist revealed the record’s official tracklisting over social media today (June 26).

Harris already released “Slide,” “Rollin” and “Feels” his upcoming album, but the tracklisting reveals his other collaborations with Schoolboy Q, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and more.

Check out Calvin’s tweet and the complete tracklisting below.

1. Slide (ft. Frank Ocean & Migos)

2. Cash Out (ft. Schoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor & D.R.A.M.)

3. Heatstroke (ft. Young Thug, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande)

4. Rollin (ft. Future & Khalid)

5. Prayers Up (ft. Travis Scott & A-Trak)

6. Holiday (ft. Snoop Dogg, John Legend & Takeoff)

7. Skrt On Me (ft. Nicki Minaj)

8. Feels (ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)

9. Faking It (ft. Kehlani & Lil Yachty)

10. Hard To Love (ft. Jessie Reyez)