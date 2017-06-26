This Week In Sports: Home Bruin

by Brian Bernstein
NBA:
- It was finally time to put all the guessing to bed, the 2017 NBA Draft officially took place last Thursday and there was very little surprise. Markelle Fultz went first to Philly, while the Los Angeles Lakers selected the very boisterous, loud mouth, big baller himself, Lavar… I mean, Lonzo, Ball out of UCLA.
-
- For entire draft selection, click here.
- Perhaps the biggest surprise of the NBA draft came from the Windy City, as the Bulls traded the 16th overall pick AND superstar shooting guard Jimmy Butler, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 7th pick, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn. Butler will be reunited with his old coach, Tom Thibodeau, who had him leading the league in minutes. Lets hope Butler brought his comfy shoes to Minnesota.
- While the Clippers were celebrating the arrival of Jerry West to their front office, the man responsible for building the Kobe/Shaq Lakers and the new Golden State Warriors, the party poopers arrived to rain on their parade as they got served with opt-out papers. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin informed Lob City that they have both chosen to opt out of their contracts and become unrestricted free agents. They both will test the markets and the fate of their futures are unknown.
MLB:
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are the hottest team in baseball. Not only have they won 10 straight, they’ve won 16 of their last 17, have hit a homerun in 17-straight games, and captured the second best record in baseball, one game behind the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, injuries have plagued the Dodgers like acne to a teenager, but it has yet to slow them down. Adrian Gonzalez went back on the disabled list for the second time this season, Corey Seager is listed as day-to-day with a strained hamstring, and pitcher Julio Urias will not rejoin the team this year as he is out for the reminder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
- The Halos have been able to play 500 ball without the best player in baseball, Mike Trout. While there is still no timetable set for his return, he has begun hitting off a tee, which is the first step to him returning to the diamond. The race for the division looks bleak, 13.5 games back of the Astros, however, they’re currently 1.5 games out of the wild card. It’s too early in the season to worry about playoffs, but maintaining this distance without your best player is an encouraging sign.
NHL:
- The Los Angeles Kings have decided to take a stand against hate by standing for equality. Kings fans, say hello to one of your newest draftees, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, chosen with the 41st pick in the 2017 draft. Why is he making headlines? Since the time he was eligible for the Western Hockey League’s bantum (little league hockey) draft in Calgary, he was purposely passed over by teams because of his “family situation,” growing up with two moms. Well, the LA Kings saw the real pictureand decided to draft a player on his skills and stood up for equality. “If anybody had a problem with his family situation, they should go screw themselves and find another job.” That was a direct quote from Mark Yannetti, the Kings director of amateur scouting. Seriously, what does having two moms/dads, one parent, or no parents have anything to do with playing hockey? GO KINGS GO!