Afters Ice Cream Collabs With Hello Kitty

By: Crystal Zahler

From creative, colorful flavors to Milky Buns, we can never get enough Afters Ice Cream! So a Hello Kitty collaboration is just the extra treat we all wanted but never knew we needed, until now.

The Hello Kitty collab brings us two limited edition flavors, Mama’s Apple Pie and Yummy Strawberry Shortcake.

Mama’s Apple Pie has vanilla ice cream with applesauce, apple pie filling(of course) and cinnamon.

Yummy Strawberry Cake has house-made strawberry swirl, fresh strawberries, and shortcake bits all together with vanilla ice cream.

Warning: Pictures below might look so cute and delicious that you’re going to drop whatever you’re doing and go right now.

These two mouth-watering flavors are available starting today up until August 13th.

To top it off, the Afters Ice Cream location in Irvine is completely decked out with Hello Kitty wallpaper and tonight from 7:00pm to 10:00pm there will be a special event for opening night!

First 100 people get a collaboration t-shirt from Afters and Hello Kitty! Don’t sweat it, if you can’t get there early enough though, because there will be t-shirts, caps and stickers for sale!