‘Kittenfishing’ Is The Latest Online Dating Term You Need To Know

July 5, 2017 9:29 AM
By Sarah Carroll

We all know what catfishing is…when someone assumes a false identity to lure an unsuspecting victim into a relationship…but do you have any idea what kittenfishing is?

It’s the latest online dating tactic you need to know. Basically, it’s when someone blatantly lies about themselves on their dating profiles in order to attract potential dates.

What are examples of kittenfishing?

Maybe that new guy you’re talking to only uses heavily filtered photos of himself from several years ago. Or perhaps that cute girl is lying about her job or where she went to college.

It could even be as simple as having a friend ghostwrite your dating profile to make you sound smarter and funnier than you actually are.

According to the dating app Hinge, 38% of men and 24% of women claim they’ve been kittenfished at one point or another.

It all seems somewhat harmless at the time, but the truth always comes out at some point!

Learn more about kittenfishing below…

