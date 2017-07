By Desiree Bibayan

Lil Wayne has been actively appearing as a feature for multiple artist including DJ Khaled and Chance The Rapper- but he hasn’t dropped an album of his own since 2015. Lil Wayne has publicly blamed Universal Music Group for not releasing his music but today on Wayne’e Instagram he announced new music saying, “Im STILL trying to fight for my Independence, but today Im saying Fuk it and giving all my fans some new music!” Listen to his 4 latest tracks right here