By Desiree BibayanÂ

The Atlanta rapper, 21 Savage simply tweeted 7-7-17 with his album cover art last week getting fans excited for his debut release. Get it… 7+7+7 = 21. The 14 tracks include production work from Metro Boomin and DJ Mustard but won’t hear any other vocal features which is saying something. Savage also released a line of merch for the album here. Listen to the album below!