Amber Rose Defends Introducing Son to Boyfriend 21 Savage after Backlash

By Rahul Lal

On her Loveline podcast, Amber Rose has been talking about her woes of finding a significant other for some time now. She spends most of her time with only two men: her son Sebastian and her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue. However, there is a new man in her life on the romantic front: rapper 21 Savage.

Related: Amber Rose Learns all about ‘Furries’

“He’s super sweet and amazing, he’s really cool,” she said. “People don’t realize that I’m a real hood Philly ass b—–. When I meet someone like 21 Savage, I’m like yo, we relate on so many levels. I don’t usually relate to people who don’t come from the struggle. I came from a struggle. So yes, I have been on dates with billionaires or multi-millionaires in Europe, I’ve tried it and guess what? They’re f—— boring. 21’s not boring, I have a blast with him and if it lasts six months, a year, it’s amazing. Let me have that moment. Nothing has to last forever, you don’t have to get into a relationship and feel like your ultimate goal is to get married. I’ve been married. He is absolutely amazing and I’m having the time of my life with him.”

The two have been spotted together by paparazzi, sparking some social media critics to raise the issue of bringing her new boyfriend around her son Sebastian.

“He has three children and people are just like literally going H.A.M. for no f—– reason,” she started. “Mind you, of course, it’s always a double standard. My ex-husband has a beautiful new girlfriend, her name is Izzy and my son is around her all the time. There are photographs of them together going out to museums and stuff like that, there was actually a picture on the internet where my son was sitting on her lap on a swing and they all had a family day together. I’m at the grocery store and it’s just like ‘you’re a f—— whore, how do you have another man around your child?'”

Rose chooses to introduce her son to her friends and significant others early because she feels that his approval is important. There’s no point to her in wasting time on somebody who he doesn’t like or who won’t treat him right.

“I’d rather have Sebastian around him so he can say, mom, he’s cool. If he didn’t, then look bro, my son don’t like you,” she said. “I don’t want to be with a guy for 3,6, months, 2 years and then introduce my kid and my kid’s like, ‘I don’t like him.’ It’s not like I’m dating someone new and I’m like, Bash, this is mommy’s new boyfriend, call him daddy now, you know what I mean, I don’t hug or kiss or do anything intimate in front of my son. My son looks at him and says, that’s mommy’s friend, that’s cool. I have a million friends that come over here all the time.”

Amber was also quick to address critics who call the relationship a publicity stunt.

“I’m on fire, I’m f—— everywhere, b—–,” she said. “I done had my bush on the internet, I do this s—, straight up. I am always on the internet, I don’t need an extra person to give me publicity. If anything, he’s giving me negative publicity that I really don’t need. I don’t give a f— about social status, I don’t give a f— about money, I have my own money. I think people are unaware of how much money I really do f—— have.”

Listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose below.