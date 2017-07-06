Here’s The Best Way To Make Up With Bae After A Fight

By Sarah Carroll

Relationships aren’t always rainbows and sunshine. Sometimes, we gotta fight with the one we love the most.

Hopefully, you’re able to patch things up with your partner.

It turns out the best way to make up with your bae after an argument differs majorly between men and women.

According to a Bucknell University study, men who cry while asking for forgiveness have the best odds of success.

Why? Because it shows you’re still emotionally committed to the relationship.

But if the women is at fault, men say the most effective kind of apology involves, yup…you guessed it, sex.

“Doing so may communicate to their male partner that they are still sexually accessible and as such do not want to end the relationship,” the study’s lead author explained.

