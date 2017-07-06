‘Jerk Old Man’ Steals Towel From Young Wimbledon Fan

By Sarah Carroll

American tennis star Jack Sock recently won his first round match at Wimbledon, but it’s been overshadowed by a moment that went down in the fan stands.

Sock threw his towel to a young fan after his victory…but an older gentleman wrestled it away from the poor kid!

And it wasn’t just an honest mistake. The man kept tugging and tugging until he finally got his way.

The awkward moment went viral and Sock responded on Twitter.

If anyone knows the kid that unfortunately had the towel ripped out of his hands…tweet his name at me and I'll be sure to get him one 🤙🏻 — Jack Sock (@JackSock) July 4, 2017

Even Andy Murray’s mother couldn’t help but comment on the incident.

“If you’re the bloke in the blue polo shirt and hat, you should be ashamed…” she wrote.

Luckily, Sock was eventually able to track down the slighted teenager. Sock’s agent said, “He has gone home now but Jack invited him to his matches and said he will send him a towel.”

But wait…there’s more! Officials from the U.S. Open, French Open, and Australian Open all agreed to hook up the kid with their own towels.

If you find out, we'd like to send him a #USOpen towel. @AustralianOpen, @rolandgarros, maybe send one of yours as well for a Slam sweep? — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 4, 2017

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram