Kobe Bryant Sounds Off On Participation Trophies

By Sarah Carroll

Kids get a trophy for nearly everything these days, no matter if they’re the best or the worst.

It’s a touchy subject that’s sparked debate for years.

Some say participation trophies encourage self-confidence, while others believe the practice teaches children they should be rewarded for every single little thing they do.

But what does one of the best athletes of all time think about it?

Kobe Bryant recently offered up his two cents on the hot topic.

The father of three explained how he handled this very situation with his own children.

“I said, ‘Well listen, get the fourth place trophy, go home. You take the fourth place trophy, you put it up right where you can see it, and when you wake up in the morning, you look at the trophy and you remind yourself of what you’ll never win again.”

.@kobebryant has the PERFECT philosophy on participation trophies

Bryant later added on Twitter: “If we don’t teach our children the fun inside of the process of winning AND losing then what are we teaching them? #play #learn #grow”

