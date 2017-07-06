Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts Join Forces For A Mocha Flavored Cookie

By: Crystal Zahler
It’s happening! The coffee cookie combo from our dreams is here, thanks to Dunkin’ Donuts and Oreos.
Hitting shelves everywhere very soon, the Mocha flavored Oreo has us so excited we can’t wait to get our hands on one! Check out the packaging so you know what to keep on the look out for.
Added bonus, Oreo has about 12 other flavors, they are testing out from their #MyOreoCreation contest.
From Carrot Cake and Avocado, to Pineapple Upside Down Cake and Raspberry Danish, we are in for some sweet treats over the next few months!