Ronda Rousey Reveals Venice Home Burglarized

July 6, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Ronda Rousey

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – UFC fighting superstar Ronda Rousey revealed Wednesday that her Venice home was burglarized earlier this year and the suspects were caught.

Speaking on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Rousey said that she and her fiancé, UFC fighter Travis Browne, came home to discover it had been robbed. It happened around the time they got engaged in April.

“Someone had been squatting in my house for three days, sleeping in my bed,” Rousey said. “Stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns. Stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house.”

Rousey said that thanks to security cameras, they were able to identify the suspects as possible skateboarders from a nearby skate park.

“So then we looked back at them, and we saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards, and there’s a famous skate park right across the street, ’cause we’re in Venice,” Rousey said.

Browne went down to the park, found the suspects and then called police, who came and arrested them, Rousey said.

