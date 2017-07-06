Sweltering Heat Descends on LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Southland slipped into the grips of another heat wave Thursday, with Los Angeles County temperatures forecast to reach triple-digit territory in several communities and to be even higher Friday and over the coming days.

The Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas will see highs in the mid-90s on Friday and Saturday. The valleys could hit a high of 104 Thursday and 110 on Friday and Saturday.

“A big area of high pressure just sets and gets blocked right on the Four Corners region,” CBS2 Meteorologist Garth Kemp said. “That gives us hazy, hot, humid conditions.”

The mountains or deserts have a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

A heat advisory will be in force until 9 a.m. Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, immediately followed by a more serious excessive heat warning scheduled to last until 9 p.m. Saturday. The excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Antelope Valley at the same time.

A list of cooling centers is available here or by calling 211.

Forecasters urged Southland residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from what will be oppressive heat. People who work outside should schedule strenuous activity for early morning and evening hours, wear loose- fitting clothing, drink lots of water and take frequent breaks.

Residents are also urged to check on relatives and neighbors and never, ever leave kids, seniors or pets in a parked car, even with the windows cracked open, because a vehicle’s interior can quickly reach lethal levels in the heat.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged people living without air conditioning to take advantage of cooling centers, shopping malls and libraries to stay cool.

Read more at CBSLA.com