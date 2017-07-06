Top-Ramen Chicken Pringles Are A Real Thing

By: Crystal Zahler

Get ready for your mind to be blown because Pringles now has a Top-Ramen Chicken flavor.

The new chips will be available at the Dollar General for $1.50, but only for a limited time so try them while you can!

News Cult (@News_Cult) July 06, 2017

Think how happy college students are across the country!

No hot water needed! But rather than take a bite of the dry noodles (we’ve all been there), you can snack on some chips!

It’s a munchie miracle.