You Gotta Try Disneyland’s Secret Menu Items

July 7, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Food, secret menu

By Sarah Carroll

Everybody knows there are secret menus at In ‘N Out and Starbucks…but did you know Disneyland has one too?!

Thanks to BuzzFeed, we’ve got a whole list of new things to eat on our ultimate cheat day.

Summer is a perfect time to hit up the SoCal park and try out these insanely delicious food options.

Ice Cream Nachos

Where: The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland

What: Prepare to chow down on three scoops of ice cream that are cradled by a bed of waffle cone “chips.” It’s topped off with a little whipped cream, chocolate chips, and some chocolate and caramel sauce.

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bread Bowl

Sometimes you need carb on carb action. #macandcheese #breadbowl #disneyland #pacificwharfcafe #secretmenu

A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on

Where: Pacific Wharf Café at California Adventure

What: This carb-licious dish is pretty self-explanatory, but totally worth the trip to DCA. Prepare yourself for a healthy portion of mac ‘n’ cheese in a sourdough bread bowl.

Loaded BBQ Tots

Where: River Belle Terrace in Frontierland

What: These aren’t your mama’s tater tots! Come with an empty stomach because this side dish is topped with pimento cheese sauce, brisket, and a tangy BBQ sauce.

“Firefly” Corn Chip Chili Cheese Pie with Jalapeños

Where: Refreshment Corner on Main Street, U.S.A.

What: For just $4.59, you can get the walking taco experience at Disneyland. Eat on the go with corn chips, chili, shredded cheese, and jalapeños served conveniently inside of a bag.

Click HERE to see the entire rundown of Disneyland’s secret menu items!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live