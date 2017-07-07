You Gotta Try Disneyland’s Secret Menu Items

By Sarah Carroll
Everybody knows there are secret menus at In ‘N Out and Starbucks…but did you know Disneyland has one too?!
Thanks to BuzzFeed, we’ve got a whole list of new things to eat on our ultimate cheat day.
Summer is a perfect time to hit up the SoCal park and try out these insanely delicious food options.
Ice Cream Nachos
Where: The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland
What: Prepare to chow down on three scoops of ice cream that are cradled by a bed of waffle cone “chips.” It’s topped off with a little whipped cream, chocolate chips, and some chocolate and caramel sauce.
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bread Bowl
Where: Pacific Wharf Café at California Adventure
What: This carb-licious dish is pretty self-explanatory, but totally worth the trip to DCA. Prepare yourself for a healthy portion of mac ‘n’ cheese in a sourdough bread bowl.
Loaded BBQ Tots
Where: River Belle Terrace in Frontierland
What: These aren’t your mama’s tater tots! Come with an empty stomach because this side dish is topped with pimento cheese sauce, brisket, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
“Firefly” Corn Chip Chili Cheese Pie with Jalapeños
Where: Refreshment Corner on Main Street, U.S.A.
What: For just $4.59, you can get the walking taco experience at Disneyland. Eat on the go with corn chips, chili, shredded cheese, and jalapeños served conveniently inside of a bag.
