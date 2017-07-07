You Gotta Try Disneyland’s Secret Menu Items

By Sarah Carroll

Everybody knows there are secret menus at In ‘N Out and Starbucks…but did you know Disneyland has one too?!

Thanks to BuzzFeed, we’ve got a whole list of new things to eat on our ultimate cheat day.

Summer is a perfect time to hit up the SoCal park and try out these insanely delicious food options.

Ice Cream Nachos

The #icecream #nachos from #GoldenHorseshoe in #Disneyland are pretty much a must-do. Not on the menu, though — gotta ask for them 👍🏻🍦#secretmenu #disneyfood A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Where: The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland

What: Prepare to chow down on three scoops of ice cream that are cradled by a bed of waffle cone “chips.” It’s topped off with a little whipped cream, chocolate chips, and some chocolate and caramel sauce.

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Bread Bowl

Sometimes you need carb on carb action. #macandcheese #breadbowl #disneyland #pacificwharfcafe #secretmenu A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Where: Pacific Wharf Café at California Adventure

What: This carb-licious dish is pretty self-explanatory, but totally worth the trip to DCA. Prepare yourself for a healthy portion of mac ‘n’ cheese in a sourdough bread bowl.

Loaded BBQ Tots

Had a fabulous lunch at River Belle Terrace. These secret menu item "Loaded BBQ Tots" are incredible! Tater tots topped with pimento cheese dip, brisket, & BBQ sauce. SO GOOD!!! #Disneyland A post shared by Heather Sievers (@diningindisney) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Where: River Belle Terrace in Frontierland

What: These aren’t your mama’s tater tots! Come with an empty stomach because this side dish is topped with pimento cheese sauce, brisket, and a tangy BBQ sauce.

“Firefly” Corn Chip Chili Cheese Pie with Jalapeños

Where: Refreshment Corner on Main Street, U.S.A.

What: For just $4.59, you can get the walking taco experience at Disneyland. Eat on the go with corn chips, chili, shredded cheese, and jalapeños served conveniently inside of a bag.

Click HERE to see the entire rundown of Disneyland’s secret menu items!

