Kendrick Lamar, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott Headline Day N Night Fest 2017

By: Crystal Zahler

Day N Night Fest is heading to Angel Stadium this September from the 8th to the 10th, with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Chance The Rapper, and Travis Scott!

Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, and YG are just a few more artists out of the packed line-up that’s set to perform!

Limited early bird pre-sale is TODAY, July 7th and begins promptly at 4:20pm PST, but if you happen to miss those, general admission tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 8th at 10:00am PST.

So get ready to purchase your tickets here and check out the full line-up below!

daynnightfest.com A post shared by Day N Night Fest (@daynnightfest) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

And if you’re curious about how last year went down, you can take a look at their pics from Day N Night 2016!