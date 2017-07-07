‘Moving Hotel’ Buses Passengers From LA To SF In Overnight Sleep Pods

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Imagine going to sleep in Los Angeles and waking up in San Francisco.

A new company called Cabin (formerly SleepBus) is offering overnight bus rides between the two cities with private cabins for the eight-hour trip.

The $115 one-way fare includes an individual sleeping pod, attendants, two pieces of luggage, nighttime tea, morning coffee, ear plugs and free Wi-Fi. Cabins are equipped with clean bedding, a reading light and an electrical outlet.

“By consolidating both transportation and accommodation into one simple and delightful experience, Cabin’s one-of-a-kind moving hotel experience enables people to travel without travel time,” the company says.

Departure time is 11 p.m. and arrival time is 7 a.m.

