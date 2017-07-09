The BAE Show Playlist Sunday July 9th

July 9, 2017 10:00 PM
Everything you heard & loved on The BAE Show this Sunday July 9th!

LAUV – I Like Me Better

Calvin Harris ft. Kehlani & Lil’ Yachty “Faking It”

Duke Dumont & Gorgon City ft. NAATIONS “Real Life”

Rudimental ft. James Arthur “Sun Comes Up”

Future ft. Chris Brown “PIE”

Mura Masa ft. Christine and The Queens – Second 2 None

Desiigner ft. Gucci Mane  “Liife”

Lost Kings ft. Ally Brooke and A$AP Ferg “Look At Us Now”

6LACK “That Far”

Jake Miller  “Can’t Help Myself”

Drake “Signs”

XYLØ “Alive”

Whethan ft. Mascolo “Good Nights”

 

