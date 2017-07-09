The BAE Show Playlist Sunday July 9th

Everything you heard & loved on The BAE Show this Sunday July 9th!
LAUV – I Like Me Better
Calvin Harris ft. Kehlani & Lil’ Yachty “Faking It”
Duke Dumont & Gorgon City ft. NAATIONS “Real Life”
Rudimental ft. James Arthur “Sun Comes Up”
Future ft. Chris Brown “PIE”
Mura Masa ft. Christine and The Queens – Second 2 None
Desiigner ft. Gucci Mane “Liife”
Lost Kings ft. Ally Brooke and A$AP Ferg “Look At Us Now”
6LACK “That Far”
Jake Miller “Can’t Help Myself”
Drake “Signs”
XYLØ “Alive”
Whethan ft. Mascolo “Good Nights”