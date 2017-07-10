Here’s What You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day

By Sarah Carroll

Amazon Prime Day is just a few hours away!

We can’t wait to stock up during the “Christmas in July” sale, but the real question is…where do we even begin?

Which products have the biggest discounts? How do we know when something goes on sale? And how do we get a piece of the action if we don’t belong to Amazon Prime yet?

Our tech expert Mario Armstrong called in this morning with all of those answers and more!

The TODAY Show digital lifestyle contributor, who just wrapped up the first season of his talk show Never Settle Show, filled in Carson and Producer Angie on how to score some great deals.

Set an alarm because the sales actually begin tonight at 6pm PT. There are literally thousands of deals kicking in over the next day, so an easy way to keep track is to add your favorite items to a watch list to see if the prices go down.

If you’re not already a Prime member, you can join for free with a 30-day trial. And here’s the best part…if for some reason you don’t want pay the annual fee after your trial has expired, you can simply cancel your membership, no questions asked.

Mario Armstrong will be hosting the kickoff of Prime Day on Amazon.com this evening. Follow him on Twitter @MarioArmstrong for the inside scoop and learn more about his talk show at NeverSettle.tv!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram