Woman Pays $400 Restaurant Bill For Firefighters Who Battled La Cadena Blaze

COLTON (CBSLA.com) — A woman expressed her thanks to firefighters this weekend by covering a $400 Denny’s restaurant bill.

Firefighters who had just finished battling the La Cadena Fire in La Loma Hills discovered that an anonymous woman covered their $355.22 bill Saturday night. With the tip, the woman paid a total of $405.22.

While the firefighters were eating, the woman had told the restaurant’s staff that she wanted to buy dinner for all of the firefighters – about 25 of them at that moment.

She also spent an extra $100 for a gift card, and asked the restaurant’s employees to spend it on dessert for the next group of firefighters.

