Do You Love Or Loathe The Dr. Pimple Popper Videos?

By Sarah Carroll

Pimple popping…you either love it or you’re disgusted by the mere mention of it. There’s no in between!

We learned that lesson earlier this morning when Producer Angie brought up how grossed out she was by Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee’s videos.

Angie doesn’t seek them out, but somehow, she can’t avoid them thanks to social media.

Don’t worry, we’ll spare those of you with weak stomachs. But if you’re into that kind of thing, you can see all sorts of graphic extractions on Dr. Lee’s Instagram page.

It's that moment where someone in your Outer Circle shifts into your Inner Circle… 👌🏼#drpimplepopper #popaholicsunite A post shared by Sandra Lee, MD Dermatology (@drpimplepopper) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Naturally, Producer Angie assumed we’d all be as equally repulsed as she is, but earlier this morning, our social media maven Ophi admitted pimple popping is her not-so-secret guilty pleasure.

And she’s not the only one! The AMP Radio phone lines lit up with those of you who are totally satisfied by these vomit-inducing vids. Take a listen:

Alright…time to confess. Are you a pimple popping addict? Vote in our poll below:

