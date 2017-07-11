Häagen-Dazs Spirits Are Here And Alcoholic

By: Crystal Zahler

If you always wished the best ice cream also came with “adult” flavors, you’re wish has been granted! Häagen-Dazs has 4 new flavors infused with alcohol!

Step aside Tipsy Scoop, Häagen-Dazs is about to take over the alcoholic ice cream world!

The 4 new flavors are Vodka Key Lime Pie, Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie, Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti and finally Whiskey Chocolate Truffle!

The only minor bump in the road is that it’s only available in Canada right now (like everything else), but until then we’ll be here drooling over this video of the new flavors.