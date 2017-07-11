How To Get A Free Slurpee For 7-Eleven Day

By Sarah Carroll

Today is 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday and we’re all invited to celebrate with free slurpees!

The convenience store chain is offering its customers a free small Slurpee today (July 11) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating 7-Eleven locations while supplies last.

For those feeling adventurous…you can try out the brand new cotton candy flavor that’s only available for a limited time.

it's our b-day and we're gonna party like there's no tomorrow! Free @slurpee from 11a-7p at participating locations. #7ElevenDay — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2017

But the party doesn’t end today. 7-Eleven is featuring an entire week of deals through July 18.

“7‑Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers,” Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation, said in a press release. “By adding Slurpee Week, we have a whole week to say thank-you for their business throughout the year.”

Customers who purchase seven Slurpees and scan the 7-Eleven mobile app during the week will receive 11 free Slurpees.

The company is also offering a sneak peek at its new cup design and “Ultimate Slurp Straw.”

