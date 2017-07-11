Nickelodeon’s Hey Arnold! Is Back For A TV Movie

By: Crystal Zahler

90s kids, this one’s for you! One of Nickelodeon’s classics, Hey Arnold! is making a comeback with a special TV movie, Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie.

Your favorite characters like Arnold, Helga, Gerald and Phoebe, even got mini makeovers! Gerald’s “33” jersey became a hoodie and Phoebe now has a small ponytail and a more sophisticated nerdy look to her. Aww, they’re growing up.

All the kids also got new kicks, of course and Arnold has a fly new jacket for the new year!

Get ready to really feel your age, these kids are graduating the… 5th grade. Yup, they barely aged while we’re over here wrinkling!

Watch the first look here, narrated by the creator Craig Bartlett.

If you really want the feels you can also check out Nickelodeon’s latest collaboration with BoxLunch.

The line features socks, shirts, plush toys and even purses, made especially for the all grown-up kids who used to watch Rugrats, Rocket Power and Hey Arnold!

Find Arnold and Gerald socks, Arnold’s football head key-chain and more here.