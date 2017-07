By: Crystal Zahler

Paid Dues Hip Hop Festival will be at Pershing Square this September 16th and 17th!

Lil Wayne, Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, Dizzy Wright, The Cool Kids and many more are on the line-up.

The festival starts in Downtown LA at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 16th and ends at 10:30pm on Sunday, September 17th.

Peak the full line-up and prepare to purchase your tickets THIS Saturday, July 15th when they go on sale, here.