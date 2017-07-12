Selena Gomez to Host ‘WE Day’ Special

By Abby Hassler

Selena Gomez will host this year’s WE Day entertainment special, which celebrates the power of individuals working together to change their communities and impact the world for the better.

The special features performances, motivating speeches, comedic interludes and documentary-style features highlighting remarkable young Americans who are making a difference.

Alessia Cara, James Franco, Josh Gad, Tyrese Gibson, Evan Goldberg, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato, Miss Piggy and other Muppets, Seth Rogen, Hannah Simone, Lilly Singh, Stomp and Oprah Winfrey are all part of the broadcast.

The WE Day Special will air on Friday, August 4 at 8:00 pm on CBS.