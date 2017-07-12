Subtle Signs Your Partner May Be Cheating On You

By Sarah Carroll

Finding out your partner is cheating on you is devastating.

But you know what’s worse? When you don’t even see it coming!

According to Romper, here are a few red flags you should keep in mind:

They’re paying extra attention to their appearance: Sure, it’s possible they want to look good for YOU, but if they’re putting in way more effort during times they AREN’T spending with you, that may be a warning sign.

You’re having more sex: We know, more sex sounds like a good thing, but beware. People who are thinking about starting an affair might channel that energy by getting more frisky with their current significant other.

They avoid hanging out with your friends and family: If they’re not willing to make time for the important people in your life, it may be because they’re too busy making time for a relationship with someone else.

They become more defensive: Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Oikle says if your partner gets super defensive when you start asking questions, it could be because they’re hiding something serious from you. Otherwise, they’re more likely to laugh off ridiculous accusations.

You’re spending less time together: Couples don’t need to spend every minute of every day together, but if you find yourself alone on most Friday nights, that could be cause for concern. In fact, your partner may be avoiding spending time with you because they feel guilty about how they’re treating you. But there could be lots of reasons why they need space, so before you freak out, don’t automatically assume they’re having an affair.



