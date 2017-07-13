Best Dressed French Fries In Los Angeles

Fried foods are a celebrated summer staple, with county fairs across the country battering and crisping anything and everything that could be digested by the human body. Whether it’s skinny or steak, waffle or crinkle, the crunchy potato goodness that is the french fry is welcome in any form, especially when it’s dressed for a celebration.





Animal Style Fries

In N Out Burger

Multiple Locations

www.in-n-out.com



There couldn’t be a list of the best dressed fries without including the infamous Animal Style fries on the not so secret menu at In N Out Burger. With locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange County and beyond, it’s easy to stop off, and order these delicious fries. What makes them different from the regular fries? Add their secret spread made u of mayo, dill pickles, yellow mustard, salt, pepper, and apple cider vinegar and it take the taste of it to a whole new level.

Mornay Fries

Petit Trois

718 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 468-8916

www.petittrois.com



For an extra cheesy French fry experience, head to the always popular French eatery Petit Trois. This Hollywood hot spot serves up some of the best cheese fries you’ll bite into. Thinly cut, they are smothered with mornay cheese sauce and are a great treat you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

Mole Fries

Cacao Mexicatessen

1576 Colorado Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90041

(323) 478-2791

www.cacaodeli.com



Chicken and mole may be a classic pairing but in reality, the french fry is mole’s true OTP. Cacao Mexicatessen’s mole is a thing of beauty, combing the sauce’s standard spicy chocolate complexity with the added sweetness of mission figs. Smothered over the restaurant’s house made fries, the mole truly shines, a brilliant marriage of sweet, salt, and crunch. Ask for a sprinkle of cheese to make this perfect pairing even better.

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

Langer’s Deli

704 S. Alvarado St.

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 483-8050

www.langersdeli.com



Double bypass be damned! Langer’s pastrami chili cheese fries come smothered in chili along with a quarter-ound of hot and juicy pastrami. Eating this makes for a lesson of caloric excess, as the old school crinkle cuts serve as the ideal vessel for all that meaty cheesy goodness. Make sure to smuggle in a side of Tums.

Traditional Poutine

Smoke’s Poutinerie

1552 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 475-0267

www.smokespoutinerie.com



Popular Canadian chain Smoke’s Poutinerie has been a welcome addition to Hollywood, satisfying locals, tourists, club kids and everyone in between with the great white north’s favorite fry-based snack. Smoke’s offers several variations of poutine with multiple meaty toppings such as pork, chicken, and steak. But it’s best to go traditional and stick to the dish’s finger licking holy trinity of fries, cheese curds, and gravy.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Plan Check

351 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 591-0094

www.plancheck.com



There’s a certain thrill in heading to Plan Check for any of their type of fries. From waffle fries to happy hour fries to ones smothered in cheese and chili, you never know what in store. The ever changing happy hour offering, available Monday to Friday from 12pm – 7pm could reveal any of the items mentioned above, or something entirely crazier. Either way, you’re in for a real treat! Their sweet potato waffle fries are served with peach ketchup for an added twist!

Ooey Gooey Fries

Chego

727 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 380-8680

www.eatchego.com



Sure, the rice bowls at Chego are filling on their own but it’d be a mistake to make the trip down to Chinatown and not order the oh so appropriately named Ooey Gooey fries. How can you possibly resist beer-battered spuds layered with spicy sour cream sambal, a cheesy trio of monterey jack, cheddar, and cojito, along with a garnish of chilies, cilantro, and pickled garlic? This is umami eating at its finest.

Cheese Fries / Gravy Fries / Curly Fries

Top Round

1000 S La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 549-9445

www.eattopround.com



You’d be hard pressed to step into Top Round and not enjoy the delicious assortment of fries dressed with everything from gooey cheese to gravy. The eatery offers delicious options to suit any need. These artisanal created fries include cheese fries with homemade cheese ‘wizz,’ as well as gravy fries with beef drippings and ends, as well as their dirty fries with gravy, povel cheese, caramelized onions and round sauce.

Death by Duck & Duck Fat Fries

Beer Belly

532 Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90020

(213) 387-2337

www.beerbellyla.com



Duck. Duck. Duck? That’s what you’re in store for with a order of Beer Belly’s Death by Duck which begins with the restaurant’s signature fries, fried in, what else, duck fat. Add some smoked salt and a dusting of sweet onion sugar and the fries are certainly good enough on their own. But a sprinkle of duck skin cracklins makes them even better. But topping them off with duck confit is truly best. The raspberry mustard dipping sauce is an added bonus.

Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

Fat Sal’s

972 Gayley Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(855) 682-4373

www.fatsalsdeli.com



From Philly cheesesteak fries, cheese fries and fries stuffed in sandwiches to their bacon cheeseburger fries, it’s not hard to find fries everywhere when you browse the menu at Fat Sal’s. Make sure to order their bacon cheese burger fries which are stuffed inside a chopped bacon cheeseburger. With melted cheddar & mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce , tomatoes, pickles, onions and their famed fat sauce, it’s a no brainer. Jerry Ferrara (who played Turtle on HBO’s hit show Entourage) is a part owner of the restaurant.

Article by Dave Klein.