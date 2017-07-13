Dillon Francis Goes Undercover in New ‘Say Less’ Video

Dillon Francis has dropped an over-the-top video for his latest single “Say Less” featuring G-Eazy.

Related: Dillon Francis Remixes Deadmau5 Classic ‘Some Chords’

The new clip finds Francis in an underground rave with euphoric partygoers presumably doing drugs and having a great time. But things take a turn when the party is busted by DEA agents, with Francis in the middle of the action breaking bottles over heads.

“I’ve known Dillon forever and it’s always fun working with him,” says G-Eazy. “With this video, we wanted to do something out of the ordinary with a cinematic feel to it. I think the twist at the end really takes it to another level.”

Be sure to watch through to the end credits where Francis delivers his best comedic lines.

“Say Less” was originally released in April and is the first official release on Francis’ IDGAFOS record label. Watch the explicit video here.