McDonalds Is Giving Away Free Soft Serve

By: Crystal Zahler

Yes, you read that right. Mickey D’s is giving away free soft serve this weekend in honor of National Ice Cream Day!

Sunday, July 16th is National Ice Cream Day and McDonald’s will give you a free vanilla soft serve cone as long as you use redeem the deal through their app!

Just download, check under “my deals” and BAM! There is your coupon for a free vanilla cone.

You even have the chance to win soft serve for life! One lucky person who goes to get their free ice cream between 2:00pm and 5:00pm will be handed their vanilla soft serve in a Golden Arches Cone!

Get a FREE🍦with our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE!😮 Twitter, you got #SoftServed🍦😊 Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017

If you’re the lucky Gold Cone winner, welcome to free soft serve for the rest of your life. Doesn’t it sound dreamy?