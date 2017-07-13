Are You Guilty Of “Phubbing”?

By Sarah Carroll

The latest dating faux pas isn’t a new concept, but we finally have a word for it…phubbing!

It’s a combination of the words “phone” and “snubbing,” meaning you’re more interested in what’s on your phone instead of the person sitting in front of you.

Pretty much everyone is guilty of phubbing from time to time, but a new study found that it’s having a major effect on our relationships!

Researchers at Baylor University polled 143 people in romantic relationships and it turns out a whopping 46% of them have experienced some sort of phubbing.

What’s even worse? 22% admitted they’ve fought over phubbing.

So we’ll save you the drama and just tell you right now…get off your darn phone and kiss your bae!! You’re welcome.

