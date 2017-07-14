Carson Daly & Producer Angie Talk Emmy Nominations Snubs

By Sarah Carroll

The 2017 Emmy Awards nominations were announced yesterday (July 13) with Westworld and Saturday Night Live leading the way with 22 nods apiece.

Our very own three-time winner Carson Daly also scored an Outstanding Reality-Competition nomination for The Voice!

But not everyone was so lucky.

Earlier this morning, Carson and Producer Angie discussed some of the biggest snubs, including Jimmy Fallon. This is the first time since 2010 that he failed to secure a nomination.

What else surprised us? Take a listen below!

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live Sunday, September 17 at 5pm PT on CBS.

