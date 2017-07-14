We Need To Know…Is It Tennis Shoes Or Sneakers?

By Sarah Carroll

Twitter recently lost its chill over an age old debate…what do you call the casual shoes you work out in?

Tennis shoes or sneakers?

It seems like no one can agree upon the proper term and now a new map of the United States may reveal why we just can’t come to a consensus.

Never in my life have I been so caught off-guard by a 'regionalisms for certain terms' map. TENNIS SHOES? ALL OF YOU SAY TENNIS SHOES? pic.twitter.com/uXJWZhILed — Elizabeth Minkel (@elizabethminkel) July 11, 2017

The majority of Americans opt for tennis shoes, but a good chunk of New England is loyal to sneakers. And then there are those weirdos from Chicago and Cincinnati who call them gym shoes…excuse me?!

People who live in Hawaii are the most neutral of all. They just call them plain old “shoes.”

So, it’s time for you to weigh in…what do you call them? Vote in our poll below!

