Ed Sheeran Will Guest Star On The Simpsons

By: Crystal Zahler

Ed Sheeran is making his rounds on television! Next up, The Simpsons where again he’ll demonstrate his vocal talents.

He will be voicing a musician on The Simpsons for the musical-themed episode “Haw Haw Land.”

We aren’t the only ones excited either, Ed Sheeran is pretty jazzed too!

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sheeran’s character will be named Brendan and likely be similar to Sebastian from La La Land. (Oh, Ryan Gosling.)

Sheerios shouldn’t be too surprised by this new role he has scored though, considering Ed Sheeran is a big fan of The Simpsons and even has a tattoo of Blinky the three eyed fish!

Catch the new episode when it airs on FOX later this fall.