ScHoolboy Q Separated from His Dog During Airline Flight

By Jon Wiedehorn

Nothing can come between a rapper and his dog except a woman, a baby… and sometimes a careless airline.

For ScHoolboy Q (real name Quincy Matthew Hanley), it was the latter that separated him from his beloved pooch Yeeerndamean on Friday night (July 14). The rapper was traveling from Missouri to Burbank, California and during a layover in Denver United Airlines accidentally sent Yeeerndamean on the wrong plane. When the rapper arrived in California he was greeted by someone else’s pooch.

“You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers,” he wrote on social media.

“My little dog been moving around since the A.M., prolly has pee and number 2 all in his cage smh,” he letter said in a text message to CNN. “I plan on suing.”

United Airlines issued a statement about the mix-up and explained that both canines were returned to their rightful owners. “Our customer’s dog was safely reunited with its owner Friday evening,” it read. “We have been in touch with our customer to sincerely apologize for this mistake and are providing a refund.”