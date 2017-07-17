WATCH: ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Trailer With Star-Studded Cast

July 17, 2017 3:03 PM

By: Crystal Zahler

Disney’s done it again! This trailer with Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling is going to make your day!

A young girl, named Meg has to go through time and space in order to find her father, a scientist who has gone missing.

Mrs. Who (Kaling), Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), and Mrs. Which (Winfrey) all help her “wrinkle” time and space and as you’ll see in the trailer, it’s one intense journey!

Did we mention, Zach Galifianakis is also in the film?!

Check out the fantasy sci-fi trailer below!

 

