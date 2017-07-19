Future and Ciara’s Son Featured in Gap Kids Ad Campaign

By Abby Hassler

Future and Ciara’s 3-year-old son, Future Zahir, is taking the toddler modeling industry by storm. The adorable boy is the star of a new back-to-school Gaps Kids advertising campaign.

Proud mother Ciara posted a photo of her son on social media, writing, “Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School.”

The rapper chimed in his support, as well, writing, “baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly,u deserve it king! Love u 🦅”

