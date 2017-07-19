Here’s What Each State Hates The Most

By Sarah Carroll

It sounds crazy, but sometimes hating the same thing is what bonds us together the most.

And now there’s a brand new dating app that matches us up with potential love interests based on our common dislikes.

Hater, which is currently available for iPhone users, polled hundreds of thousands of its users in the United States to find out what we hate the most and the results were ridiculously hilarious.

Here in California, we loathe fidget spinners. Washingtonians are so over Keurig K-Cups, Illinois can’t stand people who bite their string cheese (we’re looking at you Producer Angie!), and for some reason, Colorado gets enraged by *NSYNC.

Check out the entire map below:

A few thoughts on this map from dating app Hater that outlines what each state hates most https://t.co/ZTlMF9Vmxs pic.twitter.com/WLH8QWldQx — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 19, 2017

