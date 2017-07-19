Should I Send My Partner A Nude? Ask Yourself These Questions First

By Sarah Carroll

There’s nothing wrong with sending your significant other a naughty picture if you’re looking to spice up your relationship…but check yourself before you wreck yourself!

Anything you text or post online can rear its ugly head at any moment. And if you go through a messy breakup, revenge porn is unfortunately a very real possibility.

Elite Daily spoke with relationship and etiquette expert and author April Masini about the questions you should ask yourself before sending your partner a sexy snapshot.

Do I trust my partner? This seems like something you should already know, but it never hurts to take a step back and really examine your relationship.

“Very few people stop to think before sending sexy photos. They’re titillated and acting from excitement — not focused on analysis of what could happen by sending,” Masini explained to Elite Daily. Are we exclusive? How long you’ve been dating doesn’t need to dictate whether or not you send a nude, but it is something to consider if you’re feeling nervous.

Masini recommends being with someone exclusively for six months to a year before sending a nude. You learn a lot about a person in that amount of time, including whether or not you can trust them. How will my partner react if we break up? If you’re worried about your S.O. retaliating after a breakup, that’s a major red flag. Watch out for people who are impulsive or those who have fiery tempers.

They’re the ones who are most likely to lash out and share your private photos. Does my partner frequently complain about their exes? If bae never has anything nice to say about their exes, they very likely will have nothing nice to say about you.



