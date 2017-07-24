Do You Agree With These Modern Dating “Rules”?

By Sarah Carroll

Finding love in Los Angeles is no easy task.

Between the bar scene, swiping left and right on apps, and decoding confusing text messages, dating is an entirely different animal than it was just ten years ago!

YourTango recently posted a list of modern dating rules for all of us millennials on the hunt for our happily ever after.

Do you really know if you have chemistry with someone within 15 minutes? Is sex okay on the first date? And when do you send your date a Facebook friend request?

Carson Daly and Producer Angie have been out of the dating game for a minute, so they asked me for my take on these dating do’s and don’ts.

Take a listen:

Click HERE for even more modern dating rules from YourTango!

