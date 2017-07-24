Unicorn Froot Loops Are Here To Make Dreams Come True

July 24, 2017
By: Crystal Zahler

The unicorn craze strikes again! Unicorn Froot Loops are here and we can’t help but want a bowl of the magical cereal with milk right now.

Pink, purple and yellow colored “O’s” plus a giant Unicorn head and rainbow on the box makes us feel like this cereal can do no wrong.

Oh, and if you happen to understand German, you can listen to this guys 8-minute review below:

Because of course, Unicorn Froot Loops are only available in Germany at the moment, so you’ll have to pretend they exist in the states just like we do with Unicorns everyday.

