Was Hilary Duff’s Home Targeted By Burglars When She Said She Was Away On Social Media?

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Actress Hilary Duff’s home was reportedly burglarized last week after she told her followers she was on vacation.

Her home sits behind a gated community.

A rep for Duff confirmed to “ET” that the burglary did happen.

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe. That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

According to TMZ, hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen from Duff’s home.

The actress was vacationing in Canada — where ex-husband former pro hockey player Mike Comrie is from — with her 5-year-old son, Luca, during the time of the robbery.

Read more at CBSLA.com