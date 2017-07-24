Win Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood

July 24, 2017 7:00 AM

Listen all week to win tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood!

The ultimate Hollywood movie experience awaits at Universal Studios HollywoodTM! Experience the world-famous Studio Tour, TransformersTM: The Ride-3D, and more! Grab a Coca Cola and get going!

You can also ENTER TO WIN HERE.

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2017 Hasbro. © 2017 DreamWorks LLC. and Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved. © 2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Official Rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live