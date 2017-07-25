Woman Granted Divorce After Proving Husband Ignored Her Text Messages

By Sarah Carroll

We’ve all been ghosted by our Tinder dates before, but this is just savage!

A Taiwanese woman was able to get a divorce after proving to a judge her husband repeatedly ignored her text messages.

The woman, simply identified by the surname Lin, used the text messaging app Line, which indicates when a message is opened.

Lin’s husband read but never responded to her text messages for six months, including one in which she told him she was hospitalized after a car accident.

He did write back two months later, but only asked her questions about their dog.

“The couple’s marriage is beyond repair,” said Judge Kao. “A normal couple shouldn’t treat each other like that.”

“The Line messages were a very important piece of evidence,” the judge continued. “It shows the overall state of the marriage… that the two parties don’t have good communication.”

It doesn’t appear the husband will fight the decision. He hasn’t responded to any of the court’s notices and hasn’t attended any of the hearings.

