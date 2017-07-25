Things We Won’t Remember In 10 Years

By Sarah Carroll

We may not have flying cars yet, but technology is changing every single day.

Sometimes we forget just how different things were just ten years ago. Exhibit A? We didn’t even have iPhones back then!

BuzzFeed compiled a list of old school things we used to do and it’s pretty wild. Do you remember the “good old days?”

Here are just a few things we won’t remember 10 years from now…

1. Needing two VHS tapes to watch one movie

Titanic is the best double VHS movie ever. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/2McIWRmA6E — RJ City (@RJCity1) May 22, 2017

2. Printing out directions to get to a location

Don't talk to me if you don't use mapquest as your navigation 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/WelE9UmNEG — brittany (@711culture) July 23, 2017

3. Burning CDs

Just found this 🔥 mixed cd I made when I was 12. ('06-'07ish) pic.twitter.com/h2rVJOg4Yz — ashton (@notashkutcher) June 25, 2017

4. Getting Netflix DVDs in the mail

I found this @netflix mail in DVD in my pantry today. Haven't used mail Netflix in about 5 years. Do they even offer this option still? 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/eyZNa8UJHw — Isabel McLemore (@itmclemore) July 14, 2017

5. Dialing *69 to find out who just prank called you

Yes I still have a rotary dial phone & it works, lol!!! Has a great ring. pic.twitter.com/6orr3PIcIa — Doug Gillis (@ddpg3) July 8, 2017

