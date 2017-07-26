DJ Khaled Pushes His Golden Buzzer On ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Sarah Carroll

DJ Khaled is everywhere these days…on your radio, on your Snapchat, and now, he’s on your TV too.

The uber-producer was a guest judge on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

He was particularly impressed by one of the competition’s early favorites, Chase Goehring.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter performed his own original song “A Capella” and DJ Khaled rewarded the bold move by pushing his Golden Buzzer, which means Goehring will automatically advance to the live shows.

“The lyrics, they’re so real and authentic like an a capella, the way you were breaking it down,” Khaled said. “And I was listening to the words and the way you got the crowd involved…you’re on your way to being a star. This show and this stage is going to make you into a superstar.”

Watch DJ Khaled push his Golden Buzzer below:

