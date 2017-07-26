Michael Phelps Defends His Shark Week Race

By Sarah Carroll

Pretty much everyone and their brother wasn’t impressed by Discovery Channel’s Shark Week kick off.

The network hyped up the annual event by promoting an epic shark race between Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and a great white shark.

And after watching this promo, we were pretty darn pumped.

But it ended up being a major letdown when we realized that not only was Phelps not swimming side-by-side with a wild animal, but also the shark was computer-generated!

Social media roasted Phelps and Discovery Channel for the entire thing and now Phelps is clapping back at all his haters.

“Everybody wants to pick on something or say something or complain about something, so … I had fun racing a shark, and seeing those animals up close and personal,” Phelps explained during Q&A on Facebook.

He pointed out that Discovery Channel never attempted to deceive the viewers. A Vanity Fair interview that came out a couple days beforehand explicitly said Phelps wouldn’t be in the water at the same time as the shark.

“Everything was either presented on air during multiple interviews that I did throughout Shark Week or the beginning of the show. Sorry you feel that way,” he told one of his followers.

“If somebody actually wants to get in the water and race side-by-side with a great white, go ahead. You’re not going to get the shark to swim in a straight line,” Phelps continued. “And, yeah, it would be interesting to see. We’ll leave it at that.”

You can watch his nearly hour-long Q&A session below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram