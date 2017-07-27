Here’s The Most Fast Food You Can Buy For $5

By Sarah Carroll

Here at 97.1 AMP Radio, we’re all about a good deal.

Thrillist recently examined the menus at several popular fast food restaurants and came up with a list of the most food you can buy for just five bucks.

The blog based its findings on food with high caloric content, taste, and items that paired well together.

Here’s what they found…

1. Taco Bell: Order five items from the “Dollar Cravings” menu. The “Beefy Fritos Burrito” will give you the most bang for your buck, but if you order five, you may be too full.

2. Chipotle: Adults can save big with the $5 kids meal. Chow down on two soft tacos, chips, and a box of apple juice.

3. Wendy’s: Order up a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, small fry, and a small chocolate Frosty. It totals to roughly $5 once you add tax.

4. Chick-fil-A: An original chicken sandwich or an eight-piece nuggets each cost less than $5. That means you can add fries, if you’ve got about $5.50 plus tax.

5. McDonald’s: You can easily buy five things off the dollar menu. Or if you’re feeling fancy, a Sausage McMuffin, four-piece McNugget, snack-size McFlurry, and a small coke will set you back about $5.50.

6. Subway: The sandwich chain offers $6 footlongs for the most part, but a few only cost $5.50. But if you need to stay under budget, any any six-inch vegetarian sub is less than $5.

7. Burger King: For about $5, you can score a double cheeseburger, a BK bacon burger, small fries, and a chocolate sundae.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram